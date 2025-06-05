Audi Reveals The Sixth Generation A6 e-Hybrid Quattro With 65 Mile Electric Range

The sixth-generation Audi A6 was revealed a few weeks ago, adding petrol and diesel power to the A6 e-tron launched last year – and now it’s the turn of the plug-in hybrid to join the range, in the form of the e-hybrid quattro.

Available in saloon and Avant estate bodystyles, the plug-in hybrid A6 can provide an impressive 65 miles of electric-only running – better than the 63 miles you get in the latest BMW 530e, but not quite matching the 70 miles that the Mercedes E 300 e can muster.

The plug-in hybrid A6 shares its powertrain with the new A5 e-hybrid quattro, which means you get a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine combined with an electric motor for a total of 295bhp. In markets outside the UK, there’s a more potent 362bhp variant, too, with the same set-up. However, this isn’t offered here in the A5, so we’ll have to wait and see if the Brit-bound A6 gets it.