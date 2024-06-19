Audi S7 Avant Spied Testing Sporting High Voltage Stickers

Agent009 submitted on 6/19/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:08:16 AM

Views : 308 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

As you might have already heard, Audi will slowly but steadily introduce battery-electric vehicles with even model numbers. To this effect, the current A6 will be replaced by the A6 e-tron. That, however, doesn't mean that the internal combustion-engined A6 series will be discontinued. On the contrary, the Volkswagen Group-owned automaker has been recently spied testing the S6 Avant's heir apparent.
 
Dubbed S7 Avant, the hi-po wagon slots between the A7 Avant and the RS 7 Avant. Pictured with camouflage on every single body panel and the rear windows, the newcomer also features a handful of high-voltage stickers that indicate a level of electrification for the internal combustion engine.


Read Article


Audi S7 Avant Spied Testing Sporting High Voltage Stickers

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)