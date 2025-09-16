Audi SQ7. Caught In The Buff While Testing

It is not only the regular Q7 that's getting a significant refresh meant to replace the current second generation that has been around for almost eleven years, with two facelifts, for the 2020 and the 2025 model years, but also the hot SQ7.



Caught undergoing testing yet again after we saw it in the open last month, followed by a realistic rendering take that you can check out here, the all-new Audi SQ7 has now stepped under the spotlight yet again, looking all fresh and very sporty. At first glance, you may be tempted to say that there is no camouflage on the outside whatsoever. However, the black vinyl strips and the stickers wrapped around the taillights become visible upon zooming in on the pictures shared above.



