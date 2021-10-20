Audi Says A3 Buyers Make About $120k Annually - RS3 Buyers $200K

Many of us are happy to accept that we’ll never be able to afford a fancy European supercar. It’s why posts about mid-engined exotics can often generate less reaction than ones on cars like the BMW M3 and Audi RS3, which might seem almost as unattainable today, but could well be a realistic ownership proposition at some point in the future. And while you’re waiting for the financial stars to align so you can buy that RS3, you can always make steps down that road by buying an S3 or a regular A3. I mean, the A3’s just a slightly nicer VW Golf, so you wouldn’t need to be that wealthy to afford one, right?



