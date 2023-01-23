Audi Says More RS Model SUVs Are On The Way

Audi Sport GmbH managing director Sebastian Grams has revealed new details about the company’s future product lineup.

Speaking to Autocar, Grams said they’ll “bring more SUV models in the RS segment and also in the electric world.” While the company already offers a handful of RS crossovers – including the RS Q3, RS Q3 Sportback, and RS Q8 – there’s still plenty of room for more.

Grams didn’t elaborate, but we wouldn’t be surprised if the company eventually offers an RS Q5. Audi is strangely absent in the segment, which is dominated by the BMW X3 M and Mercedes-AMG GLC 63. Spy photographers have also snapped an RS Q6 e-tron and we can expect additional RS EVs in the future.