Audi Says New Electric TT Will Be An Entirely New Design

Audi is in an “intense concept phase” for the electric successor to the TT, experimenting with different silhouettes and soundtracks as it plots a replacement for the popular sports coupé, which retired last year.

Set to be introduced “within five or 10 years”, the new electric car will take a different name from the TT but occupy a similar position in the German firm’s range.

Audi’s spokesperson for technical development, Daniel Schuster, told Autocar: “We are taking a blank sheet of paper to see what is the right ‘icon’. “It’s not just about looking at what we have now and saying ‘it’d be cool to make it electric’. It’s really about what would be a great addition to the range.”