Audi Says Politicians Can't Dictate What Car You Buy - Yet

Audi is one of many car manufacturers that announced ambitious plans to go purely electric even before the European Union’s 2035 ban on cars that generate harmful emissions. However, like others, it has recently backtracked from its lofty goal of becoming EV-only by 2033, opting to keep combustion engines well into the next decade, perhaps even beyond. It’s worth noting that the EU is leaving the door open for vehicles with combustion engines that run on synthetic fuel, provided it’s carbon-neutral. However, e-fuels are unlikely to scale up to industrial levels within a decade, effectively making the EU’s decision a de facto ban on new combustion-engine cars. But Audi doesn’t believe Europeans will only see electric vehicles when they walk into a new car dealership in 2035.



