Audi Scales Back EV Plans, Will Continue With ICE Models

Audi will not seek to maximize EV production in the near future, as it responds to easing demand for the novel vehicle segment. The automaker’s new CEO, Gernot Dollner, said that the brand will continue to push internal combustion and plug-in hybrid vehicles, as well as electric ones, to keep its dealers happy.



In recent years, Audi has announced plans to bring out 20 new models by 2026, with half of them being electric. However, the order in which it releases those vehicles is still flexible. Dollner believes that releasing the ICE and PHEV models soon will be better for both the automaker and consumers in the short term.





