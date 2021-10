According to the latest data, Audi sold some 20,000 all-electric cars globally in the third quarter of 2020, which is 29.1% more than a year ago and a new all-time record.

The company currently offers several electric cars, including Audi e-tron SUV/Sportback, Audi e-tron GT, and the latest MEB-based Audi Q4 e-tron SUV/Sportback.