Audi Sells Italdesign Engineering Division To American Firm

Volkswagen Group’s Audi business group has agreed to sell a controlling interest in Italian design and engineering house Italdesign Giugiaro to California-based technology company UST. Lamborghini, Audi’s performance-car unit, will retain a “significant” shareholding in the business, according to a statement. Audi technical development board of management member Geoffrey Bouquot said: “UST is the ideal partner to strengthen Italdesign's solid foundation while opening new market opportunities.



Read Article