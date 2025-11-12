Audi Sells Italdesign Engineering Division To American Firm

Agent009 submitted on 12/11/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:48:41 AM

Views : 468 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: finance.yahoo.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Volkswagen Group’s Audi business group has agreed to sell a controlling interest in Italian design and engineering house Italdesign Giugiaro to California-based technology company UST.
 
Lamborghini, Audi’s performance-car unit, will retain a “significant” shareholding in the business, according to a statement.
 
Audi technical development board of management member Geoffrey Bouquot said: “UST is the ideal partner to strengthen Italdesign's solid foundation while opening new market opportunities.


Read Article


Audi Sells Italdesign Engineering Division To American Firm

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)