Audi Shelves The RS6 e-tron But Continues Testing The Prototype

A blend of punishing acceleration, all-wheel-drive confidence, sharp-suited styling, and everyday versatility has made the Audi RS6 super wagon a dream daily driver for enthusiasts for more than two decades. Audi originally intended to give buyers two flavors of the next RS6, one as a plug-in hybrid and the other as a fully electric e-tron. Yet a new report this week, citing unnamed company insiders, suggests those plans have changed, with the all-electric RS6 e-tron allegedly canceled. Nothing is official, and Audi hasn’t confirmed the news. What muddies the waters is that RS6 e-tron prototypes are still being spotted on public roads, with our spies having photographed them on two separate occasions the past few days. This could mean the project is still alive, or that Audi is using the prototypes to test other systems before ultimately shelving the car.



Read Article