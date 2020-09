The Porsche Taycan is proving so popular that the German automaker is borrowing employees from sister company Audi to help production.

When the Porsche Taycan was first launched, the company expected to build 20,000 units during the first year of production. However, following the EV’s positive reception, it changed that aim to 40,000 units and with the Taycan now on sale in the United States, it has called on Audi for assistance.