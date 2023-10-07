Audi Shopping China For New EV Platform

Audi is reportedly considering buying an electric vehicle platform from one of its Chinese competitors for the first time. The purported reason for that is the fact parent company Volkswagen Group's Scalable Systems Platform (SSP) is delayed, and Audi cannot afford to wait. 
 
Citing "company circles," German publication Automobilwoche reported that Audi wants to be faster in EV development, which is why it is now considering buying a platform from a Chinese rival.
 
The matter could be discussed at an extraordinary meeting of Audi's supervisory board this week, possibly on July 11, with Volkswagen Group CEO Oliver Blume said to have already approved the project.


