Audi Showcases Technology To Avoid Collisions Between Cars And Cyclists

Audi showcased Connected Vehicle to Everything (C-V2X) technology in Oceanside, California recently, exploring the potential to reduce the likelihood of collisions between automobiles and cyclists using visual and audible warnings.



C-V2X uses cellular communications technology between a vehicle and its surroundings, meaning cars can communicate with traffic lights, crosswalks, road signs, school buses, construction workers and more. Using this tech, an Audi vehicle can inform its driver when they should become aware of particular situations and adapt their driving accordingly.



