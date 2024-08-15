Audi Shows Off 13 Year Old Supercar Concept As It Plots Sports Car Future

Audi is shaping the electrified future of its top-drawer RS performance models and could deploy learnings from its nascent Formula 1 programme in a range- topping, road-going supercar.

The firm has just quietly revealed a never-made hypercar concept from 2013, which is no longer a live project but gives a strong indication of how the brand’s motorsport efforts could influence future sports cars.

Making its belated debut in a new aerodynamics exhibition at Audi’s museum in Ingolstadt, Germany, the Scorpion was conceived as a flagship supercar to sit above the Audi R8, with heavy design and technical influence from the company’s successful endurance sports car racers.