Audi Shows Off 13 Year Old Supercar Concept As It Plots Sports Car Future

Agent009 submitted on 8/15/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:39:22 AM

Views : 354 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Audi is shaping the electrified future of its top-drawer RS performance models and could deploy learnings from its nascent Formula 1 programme in a range- topping, road-going supercar.
 
The firm has just quietly revealed a never-made hypercar concept from 2013, which is no longer a live project but gives a strong indication of how the brand’s motorsport efforts could influence future sports cars.
 
Making its belated debut in a new aerodynamics exhibition at Audi’s museum in Ingolstadt, Germany, the Scorpion was conceived as a flagship supercar to sit above the Audi R8, with heavy design and technical influence from the company’s successful endurance sports car racers.


Read Article


Audi Shows Off 13 Year Old Supercar Concept As It Plots Sports Car Future

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)