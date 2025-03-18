Audi Slashes 7,500 German Jobs And Rethinks EV Strategy

Audi and their works council have reached an agreement that aims to reduce labor costs and increase flexibility at German production sites. The automaker also said they’re extending a “job protection plan until the end of 2033.”

The company didn’t go into many specifics, but noted economic conditions are becoming “increasingly tougher,” while they’re also forced to deal with “political uncertainties” and new competition. This is a perfect storm of bad news and it’s being complicated by slower than expected electric vehicle adoption.