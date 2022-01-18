Audi Spending Majority Of Ad Dollars To PUSH EV's. Do These Companies Only Help Tesla With The Ad Spending Increase? And Are USA Sales Slow Due To Not Enough Ads Or INFERIOR EV's?

This tweeter makes the point that increasing ad EV ad sales on benefit's Tesla.



Is he right?



And are more ads going to help Audi's sales or is it ALL about the product?



Automakers are increasing ad spend for EVs. In Audi's case, they're spending more on EV advertising than advertising their traditional models.



However, I posit over 80% of that ad spend benefits Tesla more than Audi because Tesla is the dominant market leader w/best product. pic.twitter.com/OvfiHJbksH — Dave Lee (@heydave7) January 16, 2022



