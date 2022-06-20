Audi Sues Chinese EV Maker Nio Over Naming Schema

Audi has filed a lawsuit against Nio - one of China's most renowned EV manufacturers. Audi filed the lawsuit in a Munich court last week. The German marque believes that two of Nio's models, the ES6 and ES8, sound unnecessarily similar to two of Audi's vehicles, the S6 and S8.

Hence the lawsuit is not concerned with styling similarities, but instead nameplates alone. After all, the ES6 / ES8 are both luxury electric SUVs meanwhile the S6 and S8 are performance-oriented ICE sedans.

Nio has been one of the few Chinese brands to successfully launch in the West. The firm started selling its EVs in Norway last year and plans on launching in Germany in Q4 2022.