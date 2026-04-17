Audi Switches Gears AGAIN, May Now Turn The Turbo 5 Cylinder Into A Hybrid

Mere days ago, the Ingolstadt-based automaker controlled by Volkswagen since the 1960s made it clear that Euro 7 regulations would spell the bitter end of the RS 3 and the 2.5-liter TFSI engine in Europe. Both the compact model and the inline-five turbo are supposed to be discontinued from European markets by mid-2027. However, a new report citing Audi Sport boss Rolf Michl suggests otherwise. Speaking to Autocar, the man in charge of Audi's go-faster division said that the engine could be electrified in order to meet Euro 7 emission and fuel economy standards. "We are open to every possibility," added Michl, which implies that the Volkswagen Group may be open to updating this powerplant. Internally referred to as EA855, the 2.5-liter TFSI has won the International Engine of the Year award a lot. Make that 10 class wins between 2010 and 2019, along with an overall win back in 2010, beating all other engines that year. Building on the naturally aspirated 2.5-liter unit from two decades ago, the direct-injected turbo five-cylinder lump rolled out in the Audi TT RS back in 2009.



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