Audi TT Is Back From The Dead As An Electric Sports Car

Think the Audi TT is dead? Think again. The 1990s coupe that put Audi design on the map was an inspiration to Massimo Frascella, Audi’s new chief creative officer, and “the icon” – and sports cars – are very much part of Audi’s future.

“The TT is an icon,” said Audi CEO Gernot Döllner, responding to a question from Auto Express. “I discussed that car so much with Massimo Frascella: it was an inspirational car for his whole career,” he told us.

Back in the nineties, Frascella was working at the famous Giugiaro car design studio in Italy and was desperate to see the brilliant Bauhaus baby coupe in the flesh. “When the TT was launched in Italy, Massimo took a day off and went to the Audi dealer in Milano,” said Döllner. “He sat down in the showroom for one day and just looked at the car.