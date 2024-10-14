Audi Takes Center Stage In Paris And Reveals The First Ever Q6 And Q6 Sportback e-tron Models

Audi unveils the all-new, first-ever Q6 and SQ6 Sportback e-tron quattro SUVs in front of the global audience for the first time at the 2024 edition of the Paris Motor Show in France. By the way, this has nothing to do with the Q6 full-size luxury CUV made by SAIC Audi for China. Made (in)famous by the Bavarians over at BMW with the original X6 in late 2007, the sport utility vehicle with a coupe-like fastback body style is very important in Ingolstadt. Over there, Audi even lets it into the EV age with help from a full lineup now consisting of the Q4 Sportback e-tron, Q6 Sportback e-tron, and the Q8 Sportback e-tron. The middle child is brand new, of course. Alas, if you think it looks familiar, it's not just because of Audi's way of confusing us with lookalike models – instead, we are dealing with the swept-roofline sibling of the 2025 Audi Q6 e-tron that was introduced not long ago as the counterpart of the new all-electric Porsche Macan. Now, the Sportback body style further expands the Q6 e-tron model line to five options, all riding on the new PPE platform.



