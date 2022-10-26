Audi Teams Up With Sauber For 2026 Formula 1 Entry

The German car maker plans to purchase a stake in the Swiss motorsport-engineering company and operate its grand prix team as a factory entry.

Sauber will oversee chassis development and production in Hinwil, while Audi will build the powertrain at its motorsport headquarters in Neuberg.



“We are delighted to have gained such an experienced and competent partner for our ambitious Formula 1 project,” said Audi technical boss Oliver Hoffmann.

"We already know the Sauber Group with its state-of-the-art facility and experienced team from previous collaborations and are convinced that together we will form a strong team.”