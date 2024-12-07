Audi Teases New A5 Lineup To Replace The A4

With the exception of the new Q6 e-tron and the predominantly subtle updates to most of the existing Audi lineup, Ingolstadt has been relatively quiet, with very few new models debuting in recent months. That's all set to change in the coming year, as the Ingolstadt-based brand plans to introduce more than 20 new cars in 2024 and 2025. The marque has given us our first look at the upcoming A5 lineup, previewing the next step of its minimalist design language. The teaser image depicts a tasteful lightbar spanning the width of a rear fascia. Three LED modules (with distinctive designs) suggest that Audi's second-generation digital OLED rear lights will be offered on lower-rung models. On the Q6 e-tron, these sophisticated taillamps can communicate with other road users, warning them of obstacles in the road, crashes, or traffic. Typically, Audi's design is evolutionary rather than revolutionary, with a clear link between current and preceding models.



