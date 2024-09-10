Audi Teases The Q6 Sportback e-tron SUV Ahead Of Paris Debut

Agent009 submitted on 10/9/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:45:22 AM

Views : 348 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

Audi has quietly dropped a teaser for the Sportback version of the Q6 E-tron, confirming its official debut on October 14 at the 2024 Paris Auto Show. The fully electric SUV coupe is slated for a market launch in 2025.
 
The lone teaser image highlights the Sportback’s sloping roofline and revamped tail, signaling its role in expanding the Q6 E-tron lineup. This will be the fourth Audi SUV to offer a choice of two bodystyle variants, following the ICE-powered Q3 and Q5, and the all-electric Q4 E-tron.


