Audi Teases The Q6 Sportback e-tron SUV Ahead Of Paris Debut

Audi has quietly dropped a teaser for the Sportback version of the Q6 E-tron, confirming its official debut on October 14 at the 2024 Paris Auto Show. The fully electric SUV coupe is slated for a market launch in 2025.

The lone teaser image highlights the Sportback’s sloping roofline and revamped tail, signaling its role in expanding the Q6 E-tron lineup. This will be the fourth Audi SUV to offer a choice of two bodystyle variants, following the ICE-powered Q3 and Q5, and the all-electric Q4 E-tron.