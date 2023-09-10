Audi Throws Up To $20,000 On The Hood On e-tron GT Models

The Audi e-tron GT is a sleek electric sports sedan sharing the same 800V underpinnings as the Porsche Taycan. While the e-tron GT is a desirable EV with solid performance specs, many competitive entrants from the likes of Lucid, BMW, and Tesla 2023 Audi e-tron GT: Same Range, Higher Price. For instance, the 2024 BMW i5 M50 is similar to the base e-tron GT on paper, though it costs $85,095 compared to the 2023 e-tron GT's steep $106,395 figure.

However, with new incentives from the German automaker, the Audi e-tron GT lineup is becoming more competitive. For the 2023 model year RS e-tron GT, Audi is including a $20,000 National Consumer Credit. With a $145,395 starting price, Audi's incentive brings the RS e-tron GT's price down to $125,395. For reference, Lucid Air Grand Touring starts at $125,600.