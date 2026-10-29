Audi To Build Hardcore Scout Based Off Roading EV

Forget about talks over a new plant. Some loose lips may have given us the biggest nod yet that Audi is building a rugged off-roader in America. According to a new report, the new Scout Motors plant in South Carolina won't just build off-roading Scouts.

It adds more fuel to the rumor mill that Audi and Scout will share some off-road bones.

At the announcement of Audi's new plant in Georgia, an unnamed US official told Reuters that the plant would build the Q7, Q8, and Q9 SUVs. That same official told the news outlet something even more shocking: Audi plans to build 25,000 vehicles per year in South Carolina. Those would be vehicles built for the US and for export, this person said.