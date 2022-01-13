Audi To Decide Formula 1 Participation By The End Of February

Audi will make a decision about whether or not to enter Formula 1 towards the end of the first quarter or the start of the second quarter of this year.

An unnamed source who spoke with Reuters said that the supervisory board will discuss the subject at an upcoming meeting at the end of February. They stipulated, though, that a decision will not be made until later.

The German newspaper F.A.Z. similarly reported that Volkswagen’s supervisory board will decide on an entry into the sport for both Audi and Porsche, by the end of February.