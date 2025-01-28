Audi To Hold Off On Bringing Next Gen Hybrids To The US For Now

Audi unveiled its next-generation mild hybrid system, named MHEV Plus, this week. According to Audi, the next upgraded hybrid system will enhance both performance and fuel economy with its combination of a powertrain generator (PTG), belt alternator starter (BAS), a lithium iron phosphate battery, and a 48-volt mild hybrid system. Initially, the new hybrid system will appear on the new Audi A5 and Q5 and, as it's a modular system, it won't be a surprise to see it graduate to other models down the road. But, the twist is that MHEV Plus versions will not make it to the US market due to what Audi describes as "differing customer needs."



