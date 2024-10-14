Audi To Kill Off Best Selling Q1 And Q2 Crossovers With No Direct Replacements

Audi is to end production of its A1 and Q2 models during 2025, despite them being the brand’s second and third biggest-selling models in the UK. It’s been known for some time that the smallest Audi models would not be directly replaced but now we have better visibility of when they will depart the scene. Both are reaching the end of their life cycles and aren’t sold in the big markets of the US and China, so they will disappear from the Audi line-up despite their popularity in other countries. Worldwide, Audi sells more Q7s than A1s, and makes significantly more money on each car. The move is also designed to put more distance between Audi and sister brand Volkswagen, the premium and mainstream arms of the Volkswagen Group, with the A3 set to be the entry point to Audi’s line-up in the future.



