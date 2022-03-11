Audi To Offer VR In Car Entertainment Platform

After many years in development, and several extra months of waiting since its announcement, certain Audi owners will enjoy a new level of in-car entertainment thanks to Holoride. Today marks the market launch of the Pioneers' Pack, which plans to redefine in-car entertainment.



Holoride is not at its first collaboration with Audi, and the new package that only works with certain models that have a particular configuration has been launched today at EUR 699. You still need to have the car, though, and it will not work elsewhere. It is unclear if you can use the VR headset at home, for example.



