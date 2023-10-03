Audi To Rename EVERYTHING - Even Numbered Equal Electric, Odd Equal ICE

According to a report from the UK's Auto Express, Audi will rename staples of its range in order to make it easier for customers to identify which vehicles are electric. The publication (which has not cited a source, so take this news with a pinch of salt for now) says that the Audi A4 will become the A5. The A5 will, therefore, spawn a sedan and an Avant (station wagon), supposedly killing off the A5 Sportback. Similarly, the report claims that the upcoming Audi A6 will become the A7. The A6 will live on in electric form as the A6 e-tron, which it seems will adopt unique styling traits compared to other Audi models. Basically, the claim is that even-numbered cars will move to all-electric powertrains.



