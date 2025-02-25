Audi To Reveal New A6 Avant Next Month

In March 2023 Audi announced plans for a new naming scheme to better differentiate gas cars from electric vehicles. EVs were supposed to use even numbers, while models with combustion engines were set to use odd numbers. The nomenclature was still very much alive last November when the next A7 was announced as the A6's replacement. Now, the German luxury brand is reverting to the old vehicle naming strategy. Going forward, the numbers will once again refer strictly to the size of the vehicle rather than the type of powertrain. To distinguish combustion-engined cars from fully electric models, one of the following suffixes will be included: TFSI for gasoline, TFSIe for plug-in hybrids, TDI for diesels, and e-Tron for EVs. For better differentiation, Audi will stick to the suffixes denoting the type of body style: Sedan, Avant, or Sportback.



