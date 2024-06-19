Audi To Reveal New Q6 e-tron And RS Q6 e-tron Models By The End Of The Year

Audi will reveal a sleek coupe version of its brand-new Q6 e-tron electric SUV in the coming months, before later pulling the covers off a potent RS Q6 e-tron range-topper, Auto Express can reveal.

The new Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback was hinted at via a darkened teaser image shown at the electric Q6’s launch event in Spain this week. Audi bosses said the new model is “to come”, and while they wouldn’t confirm an exact launch date, we expect to see the covers pulled off before the end of the year.