Audi had a dismal 2024 and recently announced plans to eliminate 7,500 jobs in Germany by 2029. At the time those cuts were announced, CEO Gernot Dollner called on the automaker to “become faster, more agile, and more efficient.”

Those cuts appear to be growing as a new report suggests the company could put Italdesign up for sale. The styling firm dates back to 1968 and they soon collaborated with Volkswagen on the first-generation Golf and Passat.