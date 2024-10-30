Audi To Shutter Brussels EV Plant Because No One Is Willing to Shell Out Their Hard Earned Money For The EU's Green Agenda

Days after Volkswagen announced it was closing three factories in Germany – a first for the company – the carmaker will now officially close its Audi plant in Brussels where it makes the Audi Q8 E-Tron in a few months.The company announced that it will close the factory on February 28, 2025. Back in September, Volkswagen-owned Audi said that it wanted to stop production on the Q8 E-Tron and put the factory up for sale. Meanwhile, VW has been looking for investors or other workarounds, with the company saying that none of the 26 interested parties offered any viable solutions for the future of the plant, as reported by Automotive News Europe.



