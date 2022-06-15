Audi To Slaughter It's Smaller Car Lineup For Bigger And More Profitable SUVs

With a good chunk of new car buyers switching to crossovers and SUVs, and the inevitable ICE ban cloud hovering above the auto industry, automakers have had to rethink their long-term strategies.



Audi, for one, will ditch its small vehicles altogether, as the A1 and Q2 won’t live past their current generations. Thus, the entry-level role will be taken by the A3, which will be renewed, likely with electric power solely.



The information was confirmed by CEO Markus Duesmann earlier this year, during a talk with the media and investors, Australia’s Drive reports. “When it comes to the entry level, the A3 or its successor, that will probably be the entry level,” Duesmann said. “So, yes, I can commit that from the A3 segment, we will be offering a range [of vehicles].”



