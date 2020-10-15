Audi Touches Porsche 911 Pricing With "40 Years Of Quattro" TT RS Special Edition

It was at the 1980 Geneva Motor Show where Audi unveiled what was to become a rally legend and the cornerstone of its road-going performance cars – the Quattro.

Fast forward four decades, the TT RS is getting a special edition aptly named “40 Years of Quattro” to celebrate the important anniversary. Available exclusively as a coupe and only in Germany, the retrolicious sports car will be capped at 40 units, one for each year that has passed since the Ur-Quattro’s premiere.

Finished in Alpine White, the TT RS 40 Years of Quattro features special decals inspired by those of the Audi Sport quattro S1 that triumphed at the 1987 Pikes Peak with Walter Röhrl behind the wheel. For an even greater visual impact, the decals on the hood, roof, and rear fenders are complemented by glossy black accents throughout the exterior and a hood scoop with a shiny carbon appearance.



User Comments

Cool - they made it look like a Fiat 500.

So the Audi GTI is priced like a 911?

