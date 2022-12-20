Audi Unveils Plans To Slash Production Costs In Half By 2033

Audi pledged to become an all-electric car manufacturer, with no new combustion models launched beyond 2026. The existing ICE models will be phased out gradually by 2033, and the same horizon is expected to halve production costs across all Audi production facilities.



The Volkswagen Group has a new management team led by the new CEO, Oliver Blume, who has already started making changes to the Group’s strategy. Under the new plans, Audi will get a more prominent position, overseeing quality and sales across all Volkswagen Group’s brands. This doesn’t mean Audi will be relieved from planning for the brand’s future. A key step is overhauling the production to prepare the brand for the all-electric future.



Read Article