Audi Unveils Refreshed 2025 RS E-Tron GT Performance

Audi has unveiled its latest electric marvel, the 2025 RS E-Tron GT Performance, marking a significant milestone as the brand's most powerful production car to date. This new addition to the E-Tron lineup not only surpasses its predecessors in terms of power but also showcases Audi’s commitment to electric vehicle innovation and performance.

The 2025 RS E-Tron GT Performance headlines a mid-cycle refresh of the E-Tron GT series. This refreshed lineup includes three distinct models: the S E-Tron GT, the RS E-Tron GT, and the range-topping RS E-Tron GT Performance. While the exterior design remains largely unchanged, subtle enhancements like a revised Audi ring logo and a carbon roof add a touch of modern elegance. Exclusive features for the RS E-Tron GT Performance include a smart glass roof, 21-inch six-spoke forged wheels reminiscent of the Avus Quattro concept, and a unique Bedford green finish.