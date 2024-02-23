Audi / VW Recalls 261,257 Vehicles For Potential Fuel Leaks

Volkswagen Group of America is recalling 261,257 vehicles that could potentially develop a fuel leak. According to the Safety Recall Report, a handful of front-wheel drive models are equipped with a suction jet pump seal that could fail. As the government explained, “Due to a manufacturing issue, seal rings inside the suction jet pump in the fuel tank were assembled with too much tension.” This could cause fuel to flow directly into the evaporative emissions system and accumulate there. If this happens, fuel may then “leak through the charcoal canister filter element.” This increases the risk of a fire and the NHTSA said it’s possible owners of impacted vehicles might experience refueling issues or a noticeable odor of fuel.



Read Article