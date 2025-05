Audi‘s U.S. production plans are taking shape as the automaker seeks to avoid tariffs implemented by the Trump administration.

Audi could build vehicles at three locations in the U.S., in part by leveraging production capacities of parent Volkswagen Group, sources told Automotive News Europe sibling publication Automobilwoche.

Audi imports cars it sells in the U.S. from Mexico and Europe, which is now a problem because of 25 percent tariffs that went into effect May 3.