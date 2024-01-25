Audi Workers In Mexico Go On Strike Demanding A 15.5% Raise

Workers at the Audi plant in Puebla, Mexico, have gone on strike over wages. The union, representing over 4,000 workers, rejected the company's offer of a 6.5% salary increase for this year and demanded a 15.5% increase with benefits. The striking workers displayed red and black flags outside the plant, emphasizing their call for a higher salary. The company, Audi, stated its willingness to engage in dialogue but deemed a 15.5% increase as "beyond any comparative parameter."



The union representative, Cesar Orta Briones, traveled to Mexico City for negotiations. This strike marks the first in Audi's over seven-year history in Mexico and the first auto union strike under President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's leadership. The backdrop includes recent strikes in the U.S. by the UAW, leading to pay increases at major automakers.



Mexico's car industry has faced criticism for low wages, attributed to the dominance of the national union CTM. A 2019 law aimed at expanding workers' rights, including secret ballot union votes, has influenced positive changes. Alejandra Morales, head of independent union SINTTIA, sees the Audi strike as a positive step for Mexican auto workers, signaling their awareness of labor rights and the demand for fair wages.







