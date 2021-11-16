Audi Working On A Electric Powered RS6 Wagon

Audi has confirmed that starting from 2026 they will only be launching fully electric vehicles, gradually phasing out their ICE-powered models. This also applies to Audi Sport’s range, with the e-tron S and the RS e-tron GT already showing some potential. But what lies the future for the popular RS6 Avant? Autocar suggests that Audi Sport could be working on a future RS6 e-tron for 2023, coming together with the production version of the A6 e-tron concept that premiered last spring. Measuring 4.96 m (195.3 in) long, the concept is similarly sized to the current A6 sedan which is expected to indirectly replace in the future going against the likes of the upcoming BMW i5, and the Mercedes-Benz EQE.



