Audi's All New RS6 Avant Caught Testing - But Does This Sound Like A V8?

It’s been one and a half years since Audi’s new-generation A6 entered production, with the assembly taking place in Germany, India, and China (FAW-VW) when it comes to the A6L (long wheelbase), and we still do not have the range-topping RS 6. However, the top-of-the-line member of the family is indeed coming, as we have seen it on a few occasions. And unlike the previous two generations, which were strictly offered as five-door station wagons, it will also launch as a four-door sedan. Audi Sport hasn’t offered an RS 6 Sedan ever since the C6, which was assembled between 2007 and 2011, yet it will again, once the next one breaks cover, gunning for the likes of the BMW M5 Sedan and BMW M5 Touring.













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