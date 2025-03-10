Audi's Best Selling Vehicle Last Quarter Was An EV That Didn't Qualify For Tax Credits

For the last couple of years, EVs have continued to build sales, but not quickly, especially not as quickly as automakers were expecting. There are exceptions, though, and a surprising one comes to us from Audi. Over the last quarter, Audi's best-selling vehicle was actually an EV. It was the Q6 E-Tron, and it even managed to beat out the company's most popular model for the quarter. Over the third quarter, the A6 E-Tron racked up 10,059 sales. It was only a few hundred vehicles ahead of the combustion-powered Audi Q5, which had 9,719 sales. This surprise upset comes about for a couple of reasons. Obviously, the first is simply that the A6 had an amazing quarter. Even more amazing is that the great sales probably weren't driven by the disappearing federal EV tax credit, since the Q6 E-Tron didn't qualify for it. The other factor is that the Q5 had an oddly poor quarter. Compared with the same quarter last year, its sales were down by 34%.



