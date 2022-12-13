Audi's Eco-Friendly Gasoline Cuts Emissions By 20%

Audi, an automaker with one eye on the environment, announced it has switched from regular E10 gasoline at its plants to an alternative called R33 Blue Gasoline.

The eco-friendly fuel joins R33 Blue Diesel (rolled out at Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm in 2021) as the company attempts to achieve carbon neutrality in the near future. According to the premium brand, both of these second-generation biofuels consist of one-third of renewable components based on residual and waste materials.

Audi reveals that R33 Blue Gasoline is made up of fuel oxygenates like ethanol (10%) and bionaphtha (23%), which is a residual material of tall oil, itself a by-product of pulp production.