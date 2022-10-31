Audi's F1 Effort Teamed Up With Sauber To Access Their BMW Built Wind Tunnel

Audi is finally entering Formula 1, after years of Volkswagen Group interest. There were some rumors earlier in the year that Audi was buying the McLaren F1 team but the Brits shut that down quickly. However, it seemed all but certain that the four-ringed brand would either buy a team outright or partner with them and now we know that Audi is officially buying the Sauber F1 team, which BMW used to be partnered with. And a big part of the reason Audi chose Sauber actually had to do with the wind tunnel BMW built during their time together.



