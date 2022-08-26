Audi's Formula 1 Effort Will Run On Synthetic Fuel

Germany’s Audi is joining Formula 1 in 2026 as the Volkswagen AG business bets it can bolster its brand by competing in the popular racing circuit.

Audi will build a dedicated Formula 1 power train at a facility in Neuburg, Germany, the carmaker said Friday. It will make a decision on which team to partner with by the end of the year.+



Formula 1 intends to switch to cars running on synthetic fuel from 2026 as part of a plan to become carbon neutral by the end of the decade. The change in technology is a unique opportunity to start competing in the franchise that’s been dominated by Mercedes.