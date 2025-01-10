Audi's New A3 e-tron Spied With Iconic A2 Looks

Audi’s not been shy about its forthcoming C-segment EV, but finally we can say for certain that this won’t just be an A3-like hatchback with an electric powertrain. The new car is looking like a full-on EV reboot of the iconic Audi A2. These first images of a production A3 e-tron prototype reveal a shape that’s not dissimilar to the VW ID.3 and Cupra Born. But look closer and it already reveals the new Audi EV will have a less upright, more futuristic shape. There are more than a few nods to the ultra-lightweight A2 first introduced in the early 2000s.



