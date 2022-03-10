Audi's New EV Lineup To Include Avant And City Car Models

Audi has provided a hint at some of the cars that will be found in its future range of electric vehicles. The car manufacturer has previously confirmed that it will only launch new all-electric models from 2026 before completely killing off combustion-powered vehicles by 2033. This plan will prompt it to release a bevy of EVs over the coming years. During a recent interview with Top Gear, Audi research and development boss Oliver Huffmann said the brand will have electric cars in all of its core segments by 2027. That means EVs sized like the A3, A4, A6, A7, and A8, as well as a plethora of similarly-sized crossovers.



Read Article